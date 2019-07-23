Texas Crop Progress and Condition, July 15-21, 2019

Source: USDA NASS | July 22, 2019

Weather was mostly hot, dry and windy across the state. Most of the state received little to no precipitation. However, precipitation in areas in the Trans-Pecos, the Northern High Plains and the Upper Coast ranged from traces amounts to 2 inches. There were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: There was still some wheat being harvested in the Northern High Plains, while small grain harvest was completed in the rest of the state.

Row Crops: Dryland cotton in the Northern Pains was showing signs of heat stress, while the rest of the cotton in the Plains continued to progress. Producers were irrigating cotton in South Texas. Sorghum was maturing in the Low Plains and the Edwards Plateau. Corn and sorghum harvest continued in the Coastal Bend, the Upper Coast and South Texas. Peanuts were pegging in South Texas.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Watermelon harvest continued in the Southern High Plains and North East Texas. High temperatures were having a negative effect on vegetable quality in South East Texas. Peach harvest was winding down in the Cross Timbers.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition remained mostly good to fair across the state. Fly numbers were on the rise in cattle of the Blacklands and the Edwards Plateau. Sheep producers in the Northern Low Plains were able to get under control a small coccidiosis outbreak in the Northern Low Plains. Pasture and range condition continued to be rated mostly good to fair across the state. Chances of fires have increased in many areas of the state due to hot, dry and windy conditions.

Click or tap here to download the full report or see below.