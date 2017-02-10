Texas Cattle Raisers Gather in Austin for Cattlemen at the Capitol Event

For Immediate Release:

Feb. 10, 2017

Contact: Jeremy Fuchs

512.496.8663

AUSTIN — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) hosted their 2017 Cattlemen at the Capitol event this week in Austin, Texas. They kicked the event off on Tuesday night with a reception at The Driskill hotel, where many state officials attended and visited with leaders from the association. TSCRA leaders were at the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday where they met with Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Joe Straus and more than 50 other State Senators and Representatives about legislative priorities for the 85th Legislative Session.

The most prevalent topic of conversation was the need for eminent domain reform. To learn more about eminent domain reform efforts visit texansforpropertyrights.com.

###