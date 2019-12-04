Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation establishes new endowed scholarships

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation is proud to announce that over the last few months, four new named scholarships have been established. The James A. “Buddy” Davidson Charitable Foundation Endowed Scholarship was established as a two-year scholarship and will be awarded in March 2020 to support students pursuing an agricultural degree plan that focuses on business or wildlife. A Southeast Texas ranching family established the Ranch Management and Veterinary Science Scholarship to support students pursuing a degree plan that focuses on natural resource management and veterinary science programs and will be awarded for up to four years beginning in March 2021. Additionally, two scholarships, the Lt. W.F. “Jim” Flow TSCRA Special Rangers Scholarship, and the David and Dan Nance TSCRA Special Rangers Scholarship, were also established for the benefit of children of TSCRA Special Rangers pursuing 4-year degree programs.

To learn more about all of the foundation’s scholarships and how to apply, visit cattleraisersmuseum.org.