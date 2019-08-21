Skiatook Man Sentenced for 2018 Cattle Thefts

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Michael Joseph Demaro, 44, of Skiatook was convicted and sentenced Aug. 13 on three counts of larceny of domestic animals, cattle. The convictions are the result of an investigation by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Bart Perrier.

According to Perrier, from June 21 to June 27, 2018, he received reports of stolen cattle from three victims near Avant in rural Osage County. Perrier initiated an investigation in each of the cases and subsequently located some of the stolen animals at livestock markets across northeastern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. With the assistance of local law enforcement and special agents with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Perrier was able to identify additional stolen cattle belonging to the victims.

Demaro, along with accomplice Cody Joseph Porter, 32, of Sperry, were quickly identified as suspects in the thefts. The two men were subsequently charged with three counts of larceny each.

Demaro entered a guilty plea Aug. 13 before the Osage County District Court and was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for each charge, to run concurrently. He will serve 10 years in prison and another 10 on probation. Restitution will also be required, but the amount has not yet been determined.

His accomplice, Porter, was sentenced in February and is currently serving his sentence in connection to the thefts.

“This case is a perfect example of numerous agencies across the state working cooperatively to recover stolen livestock and property,” said Perrier. “Through the hard work and dedication of many agencies and individuals across Oklahoma, we were able to bring those responsible to justice.”

Perrier and TSCRA would like to thank the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, especially Deputy Daniel Brashear, Deputy Kyle Reese, Investigator Steve Talbert, Investigator William Gee and Oklahoma Department of Agriculture special agents for the assistance in the joint investigation.

###

The previous news releases on Demaro and Porter are available on our website at:

http://tscra.org/porter-conviction

http://tscra.org/osage-county-cattle-thefts