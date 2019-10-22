SaddleUp: Catch Texas Ranching Tradition now at the Cattle Raisers Museum

SaddleUp: Texas Ranching Tradition is a current exhibition at the Cattle Raisers Museum in Fort Worth that celebrates and honors hard-working Texas family ranchers. The exhibit features photographs of ranching families from Valentine and Ezzell by Joe Vitone that provide powerful views of contemporary ranchers and their work. Also included is an engaging documentary film by Lori Najvar of PolkaWorks. This program is made possible in part by a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibit is on display through Feb. 16, 2020.

Visit cattleraisersmuseum.org for more information on planning your visit.

HAPPY HOUR GALLERY TALK Featuring Exhibit Photographer Joe Vitone

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., enjoy an evening with the photographer as he discusses the digital and large format photography of the exhibit and celebrates four hard-working Texas ranching families that have been instrumental in shaping American ranch practices.

1600 Gendy Street, Fort Worth

2nd Floor of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Complimentary Freshments * Gallery Tour * Presentation

Click here to RSVP.

This is a FREE EVENT but Cultural District parking fees apply.