Ranching Events Scheduled Next Week in the Texas Plains
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host two ranch gatherings for cattle raisers in the Texas plains next week. The first gathering, on Oct. 25, will be in Lubbock at the National Ranching Heritage Museum. The second will be at the LX Ranch outside of Amarillo on the following day, Oct. 26. Registration for both begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.
Both events are free to attend and open to the public.
TSCRA Special Rangers will also be at each event to provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on recent government affairs activities, including private property rights initiatives. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.
Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017
National Ranching Heritage Museum
3121 4th Street
Lubbock, TX 79409
Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017
LX Ranch
14 miles North of Amarillo on U.S. Highway 287
Look for TSCRA signs
The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco, Capital Farm Credit, Nutrition Plus, Westway Feed Products and local Arrowquip dealers, Cullen Johnson Equipment and Cowboy Concierge.
All members of the press are invited to attend.
