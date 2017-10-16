Ranching Events Scheduled Next Week in the Texas Plains

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host two ranch gatherings for cattle raisers in the Texas plains next week. The first gathering, on Oct. 25, will be in Lubbock at the National Ranching Heritage Museum. The second will be at the LX Ranch outside of Amarillo on the following day, Oct. 26. Registration for both begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

Both events are free to attend and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Rangers will also be at each event to provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on recent government affairs activities, including private property rights initiatives. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017

National Ranching Heritage Museum

3121 4th Street

Lubbock, TX 79409

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017

LX Ranch

14 miles North of Amarillo on U.S. Highway 287

Look for TSCRA signs

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco, Capital Farm Credit, Nutrition Plus, Westway Feed Products and local Arrowquip dealers, Cullen Johnson Equipment and Cowboy Concierge.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

