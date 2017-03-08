Panhandle Wildfires

Panhandle Wildfires

TSCRA Members:  
Multiple fires in the Texas Panhandle have burned more than 400,000 acres in recent days. As part of a coordinated response with multiple state agencies and emergency managers, TSCRA has been asked to solicit hay donations from local members.

Two supply points have been established to collect donated hay. Each has been listed below. If you have hay that you can donate and transport to either supply point, please contact the location directly.

Supply Point 1

202 West Main 
Lipscomb, TX  
Contact: J.R. Spragg
Office: 806-862-4601

Supply Point 2

301 Ball Park Drive 
Pampa, TX 
Contact: Mike Jeffcoat 
Office: 806-669-8033

Click here to learn about:

  • Livestock Supply Points
  • Agriculture Indemnity Program
  • Lost or Found Animals
  • Carcass Disposal

Courtesy: Texas Animal Health Commission

Click here to learn about:

  • Debris Disposal
  • Carcass Disposal

Courtesy: Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

TSCRA Special Rangers are in the impacted area assessing the damage and assisting TSCRA members. If you need assistance, please contact our offices at 817-332-7064 or fill out this online form by clicking here.  

Thank you for your support of TSCRA members in such a time of need.  
Eldon White, TSCRA Executive Vice President/CEO

