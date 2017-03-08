Panhandle Wildfires

TSCRA Members: Multiple fires in the Texas Panhandle have burned more than 400,000 acres in recent days. As part of a coordinated response with multiple state agencies and emergency managers, TSCRA has been asked to solicit hay donations from local members. Two supply points have been established to collect donated hay. Each has been listed below. If you have hay that you can donate and transport to either supply point, please contact the location directly.

TSCRA Special Rangers are in the impacted area assessing the damage and assisting TSCRA members. If you need assistance, please contact our offices at 817-332-7064 or fill out this online form by clicking here.

Thank you for your support of TSCRA members in such a time of need.

Eldon White, TSCRA Executive Vice President/CEO