Only 1 month left in individual health insurance open enrollment period

The open enrollment period for individual medical insurance plans that will go into effect in January 2020 ends on Dec. 15. Act now to see if you are eligible for an individual medical plan – there’s just a few weeks left! You may also be a candidate for group offerings, which are competitively priced and offer broader doctor and hospital networks. Group plans can be quoted year-round. The Cattle Raisers Insurance team is here to guide you through the open enrollment process or to help you purchase a new group plan. Quote forms are available at CattleRaisersInsurance.com for your convenience. Filling them out online can greatly speed up service time. Don’t delay your insurance enrollment – get your applications in early! Call our specialized insurance team at 1-800-252-2849 or visit CattleRaisersInsurance.com for more information.