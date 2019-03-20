Multiple Suspects Arrested in Area Cattle, Equipment Thefts

FRANKLIN, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) announced nine arrests in conjunction with an ongoing investigation by TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas.

Dumas initiated the investigation following multiple reports of stolen cattle and stolen farm and ranch equipment in Brazos, Burleson and Robertson counties.

Additional arrests are expected, but to date, the following suspects have been arrested on warrants for theft:

  • Demarcus Benso
  • Philip Deaver Jr.
  • Carlton Evans
  • Luther Flowers
  • Eric Green
  • Jacquez Green
  • Darrian Manley
  • Charles Manual
  • Trevon Schells

According to Dumas, all the stolen cattle have been recovered or accounted for except five Limousin cows and two black bull calves.

Anyone with information that could further the investigation is asked to contact TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas at (979) 255-0638 or TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333.

Dumas thanked the numerous law enforcement agencies involved in the case, especially the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and Calvert Police Department.

###

/ News Releases, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Landmark ruling stands in Edwards Aquifer lawsuit
Texas crop, weather, for Sept. 20, 2016
Beef Loving Texans: Southwest burger wrap
TSCRA Crime Watch: Mare stolen in Panhandle, Polaris ATV missing in North Texas
Two hotels added to list of Cattle Raisers Convention choices
TSCRA members get free Western Heritage Classic passes, discounted rodeo tickets
Market Highlights: Beef demand adding strength to cattle markets
TDA Market Recap, Aug. 25, 2015
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: