Local Woman Surrenders on Fraud Charges

MERIDIAN, Texas — A Johnson County woman has surrendered to authorities following her recent indictment on fraud charges. The charges are the result of an investigation led by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Marvin Wills.

An investigation was launched after Wills discovered the case of alleged fraud. The suspect was identified as Madi N. Hardin, 33, of Joshua, Texas, who had secured a loan for the purchase of a 2009 John Deere 7830 tractor. It is alleged that she sold the tractor in January 2016 but failed to pay the lien holder the outstanding balance.

On May 25, 2018, Wills presented the case to a Bosque County grand jury who elected to indict Hardin on charges of Hindering Secured Creditors. The charge is a third-degree felony due to the value of the property she sold. If convicted, Hardin could face up to 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Yesterday, on June 12, 2018, Hardin turned herself in at the Bosque County Sheriff’s Department. She was booked into custody and subsequently released after posting a $20,000 bond.

Financial crimes can have a detrimental impact on other law-abiding cattle producers. According to Wills, when criminals defraud financial institutions, as alleged in this case, it can make credit harder to obtain and more expensive for others who rely on those same financial tools.

TSCRA and Special Ranger Wills would like to thank the Bosque County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance on the case.

