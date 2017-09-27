Local Ranching Event Scheduled for Oct. 4 in Caldwell

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at the Caldwell Civic Center and Museum in Caldwell, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA will give an update on recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey, discuss the impact of the storm on area cattle raisers and make producers aware of relief resources that are available.

TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas will also be on hand to provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on the 85th Texas Legislative Session and recent government affairs activities, including private property rights initiatives. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Caldwell Civic Center and Museum is located at 103 State Highway 21, Caldwell, TX 77836.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco, Capital Farm Credit, Producers Cooperative Association and official Arrowquip dealer, Standley Feed.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

