Linda Schubert Charbula

Linda Schubert Charbula, wife of TSCRA Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, died Aug. 9, 2019. She was born Feb. 17, 1954, to Carl and Elnora Koop Schubert.

Charbula was devoted to TSCRA and its members, always going above and beyond to help out in any way she could, whether at the annual Cattle Raisers Convention or a local ranch gathering.

She enjoyed working at their farm, fishing, and sending greeting cards to her family and friends. Her big smile and thoughtful ways will be greatly missed.

Charbula is survived by her husband, Tommy; sister, Carolyn Francis; brother, Carl Schubert Jr.; and many relatives and friends.

Donations in her memory may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 504 Dugger St., Edna, TX 77957, or Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.

Published in the October 2019 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine