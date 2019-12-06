Legislative Weekly Roundup: 2021 Session priorities and fake meat

TSCRA government and public affairs staff met with the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board this week to discuss future board initiatives. Association staff also met with legislators and legislative staff to discuss priority issues for the 2021 Texas Legislative Session, including fake meat. Be sure to check out the January edition of The Cattleman magazine for more on the subject and how the association is pushing back on irresponsible health and environmental claims made by fake meat marketing campaigns.

