JASON SKAGGS, Executive Vice President/CEO

Jason Skaggs is the Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA). He has worked for TSCRA since 2007.

Skaggs helped found the Austin office of TSCRA in 2007 and directed the legislative, regulatory, public affairs, and political efforts of the Association at the state and federal levels. He became the Executive Vice President and CEO of TSCRA in September of 2018 and oversees all TSCRA activities and operations.

Prior to joining TSCRA, Skaggs worked as a legislative adviser to U.S. Congressman Charlie Stenholm and Texas State Senator Robert Duncan. Under Senator Duncan, he served as Committee Director of the Texas Senate Natural Resources Committee and Subcommittee on Agriculture. He also worked for former Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Chairman Kathleen Hartnett White as her executive assistant.

Skaggs was raised in Bee Cave, Texas. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Development from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in Agribusiness from Mississippi State University.

He and his family reside in Fort Worth.