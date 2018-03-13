Head of TSCRA Special Ranger Force Set to Retire

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) today announced the retirement of its chief law enforcement officer, Larry Gray. His retirement is set for May 31, 2018.

Gray’s planned departure comes after more than 37 years of distinguished service to TSCRA, where he is currently the executive director of law enforcement and theft prevention services, a position he has held for the past 11 years.

“On behalf of TSCRA, our leadership and every member, past and present, I would like to thank Larry for his enormous contribution to the association and wish him the very best in his retirement,” said Richard Thorpe, TSCRA president. “In his long and distinguished career Larry has exhibited tremendous leadership and talent that will be deeply missed.”

The association has 30 Special Rangers, led by Gray, who are stationed throughout Texas and Oklahoma. An elite group of law enforcement officers, TSCRA Special Rangers have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry and primarily investigate cattle theft and other agricultural crimes, though they are well-trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Gray joined TSCRA in 1981, following a career as a Fort Worth police officer. He was initially hired as a field inspector, the precursor to today’s Special Rangers. He rose quickly through the ranks and was promoted to his first management role in 1995.

“For more than 37 years, Larry has demonstrated, on a daily basis, his dedication and commitment to TSCRA, and more importantly, to the cattle raisers of Texas and Oklahoma,” said Eldon White, TSCRA executive vice president and CEO. “He has earned the respect and trust of staff, fellow Special Rangers, industry leaders and law enforcement officials across the country and internationally. The remarkable reputation enjoyed by TSCRA’s law enforcement division is largely due to Larry’s steady leadership.”

Gray will be honored during the Closing General Session of the 2018 Cattle Raisers Convention on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. For more information on how to attend, visit cattleraisersconvention.com.

TSCRA is currently accepting applications to fill the position. Interested individuals are encouraged to send their resumes or questions to Eldon White, TSCRA, 1301 W Seventh Street, Suite 201, Fort Worth, Texas, 76102, by April 16, 2018.

