Get It Together

Truth or Dare: Would you rather get your mud boots stuck on the way to the trough with two full buckets of feed and 10 hungry heifers in your pocket or spend half a day looking for photos you need, say, for an ad or to compare for rangeland monitoring — photos you know you have, but cannot find — when you have 50 other things on the To-Do list for that day?

They are both frustrating situations. At least one of them can be avoided. In the digital world of today, whether you need photos for your cattle business or you are documenting the life of your family, you need a plan to conquer the chaos.

Step 1. Make sure you HAVE the photos you need.

For advertising sake, whether you sell heifers, bulls, seedstock, equipment, etc., you are going to need photos to promote them either in a print publication or even on your own Facebook page. Unless you happen to have a day job as a photographer, it is best to hire it done.

The worst thing you can do is put out a bad picture of something you want to sell. Once the photos are taken, make sure you have not just the photos, but all the rights to use them in as many ways as you desire, as well.

Also, make sure the photographer sends you high-resolution digital photos for print. A low-resolution (low-res) photo can be used online but not in any print publication.

To see what happens to low-res photos in a print publication, take a look at the example with this article.

By the way, it is bad form to use photos (even on Facebook) with the photographer’s watermark across the animal. It tends to aggravate that photographer, whose help you might need, sometime in the future, to look up a photo from ten years ago.

Most livestock photographers offer discounts if you buy more than one at a time, so maybe put a list together of several photos from the same shutterbug and get a good deal if you happen to be buying show pictures.

Step 2. Gather your pictures into one place.

Most of us have photos stored on our phones, our tablets, and our computers — maybe even on old computers we do not use anymore — and possibly an external hard drive, cloud service, and social media accounts.

Start by gathering all the files into one place — probably your computer if you have room or the hard drive/cloud storage program of your choice. You cannot organize your collection until you know what you have. If you have a lot of photos, particularly high-resolution photos, you will need a lot of storage space — especially if you also have some videos you want to keep.

Many livestock publications now use Dropbox as a hub for all things digital.

This service allows you to share large files easily between staff, designers, and advertising agencies.

If the photo or file is too big for email, we can easily send you a link to open it.

Other online storage services are iCloud, Google Photos, and Flickr.

Depending on whether you are an Apple or Android user and how much free space you can get (or whatever your budget is), just try a few and see what you think is easiest to use.

If you happen to be a Pinterest user, there is a great pin from Refined Rooms that gives you a 10 Week Digital Photo Organizing Challenge.

Each week you have a different part of an overall plan to accomplish since we all know this is a job that probably cannot be done in a day. They even have a handy checklist to remind you of places where you could have photos stored that you have forgotten — old CDs anyone? And they also have links to help you figure out how to transfer photos from your phone to your computer if you need that type of instruction.

They also make a really good point about cloud services.

“I am a firm believer that you should not entrust your original set of digital images to any third-party service. Companies go out of business, change their terms of service, and experience service outages. By choosing a digital photo hub that is locally based, you guarantee that you will always have access to your photos when you want them.” – Refined Rooms

A follower of their page makes another good point. In the event of some huge catastrophe (like an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) that takes out the company’s server), you might want to print your most important photos. To be ultra-safe, keep them in a safety deposit box at the bank.

And remember, if you are not using a cloud service but some type of physical backup at home, the rate of change in technology can make your device obsolete.