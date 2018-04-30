George W. Knox

George W. Knox, 89, of Tarzan, Texas, died March 15, 2018. Known as “Tee” by friends and family, he was born on May 18, 1928, in Midland.

Knox is a long-time member of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and a dedicated rancher and cattleman all his life. He loved ranching, ranch conservation, and Hereford cattle and steer shows. He raised many champion steers that were exhibited at the major shows in Texas.

He graduated from high school in Midland and went on to earn a degree in animal husbandry from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M. He is also a past president of the Texas Hereford Association.

Knox is survived by his daughter, Kathy Knox (Gary) Buchholz, of Waxahachie, and cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials may be sent to Home Hospice at 111 E. 7th, Ste A, Big Spring, Texas 79720 or to the Texas Hereford Youth Foundation at 4609 Airport Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas 76117.

Published in the May 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine