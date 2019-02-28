Edward Joseph “Pat” McGuigan Jr.

Edward Joseph “Pat” McGuigan Jr., of Waskom, Texas, passed away in Marshall on December 28, 2018. He was 72.

McGuigan was born on Aug. 8, 1946, in Shreveport, to Edward Joseph and Laura (Rogers) McGuigan. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1965 and attended Panola College.

McGuigan began working for Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) in 1990 as a Market Inspector, a position he held until the time of his death. He was well-known and well-respected throughout far east Texas and into northwestern Louisiana. McGuigan worked Hunt Livestock (Henderson), Panola Livestock (Carthage) and Longview Livestock, filling in at other sales as needed and helping with Ranch Gatherings and other membership events. He maintained a great rapport with ranchers and sale barn owners in a wide area and was always ready to help any TSCRA Special Ranger. He lived and believed the adage, “When you love what you do… you never work a day in your life.” There was no truer, no more loyal TSCRA Market Inspector than Pat McGuigan.

He was an independent cattleman, contracting and producing team roping, open rodeo, and bull riding events for many years in Marshall and in Stonewall, La.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Dorothy McGuigan Collier. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nellie Claire (Futrell) McGuigan and daughter, Melanie McGuigan, and many other relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice in his name.

Published in the March 2019 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine