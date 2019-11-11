Drought disaster declared in 53 Texas counties

Gov. Greg Abbott declared on Nov. 8, 2019, a threat of imminent disaster in 53 Texas counties due to exceptional drought conditions. Covered in the declaration are Bandera, Blanco, Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Dimmit, Eastland, Edwards, Fisher, Frio, Glasscock, Haskell, Hays, Irion, Jim Hogg, Jones, Karnes, Kendall, Kimble, Kinney, Llano, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Nolan, Nueces, Palo Pinto, Real, Runnels, San Patricio, Schleicher, Shackelford, Starr, Stephens, Sterling, Taylor, Throckmorton, Tom Green, Uvalde, Val Verde, Webb, Wichita, Wilbarger, Williamson, Wilson, Young, Zapata, and Zavala counties. Read more at https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-declares-drought-in-53-texas-counties.