Dr. Pearse Lyons

Dr. Pearse Lyons, Alltech president and founder, died March 8, 2018 at age 73. Lyons was a visionary entrepreneur who transformed the agriculture industry, beginning with his innovative application of yeast technology in animal nutrition. He was a man who viewed problems as simply challenges that had not yet been met.

He is survived by his wife, Deirdre; a daughter, Aoife; and a son, Mark (Holly). Memorials may be made to the Alltech ACE Foundation at alltech.com/pearselyons. The foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that funds a variety of philanthropic endeavors around the world, from disaster relief to primary schools in Haiti.

Published in the May 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine