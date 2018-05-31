Douglas J. Hardcastle

Douglas J. Hardcastle, of Odessa, died April 6, 2018. He was 82. Hardcastle was born in Concho on April 2, 1936, to Harvey J. and Clara Giles Hardcastle. He married his wife, Chris, in Odessa in 1987.

Hardcastle was a rancher and longtime member of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association, and past president of many regional equine associations. His passions were his family, cutting horses and making bits and spurs.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sammie Jo Hardcastle and Laverne Hoestenbach. He is survived by his wife; a son, Sam (Julie) Hardcastle; a daughter, Annell (Jerry) Udy; grandchildren Austin Hardcastle, Charlie Ann Hardcastle, Pate Cribbs, Jody (Shawna) Richards, Randi (Graham) Schooley, Danna (Andrew) Stark, and Josh Udy; 14 great grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Snowden. Memorials may be made to the American Quarter Horse Foundation, 1600 Quarter Horse Drive, Amarillo, Texas 79104.

Published in the June 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine