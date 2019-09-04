Don “Carter” King, Jr.

Don “Carter” King, Jr., honorary director of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), died July 9, 2019. He was 64.

He was born to Don and Billie King on Dec. 13, 1954, in Jacksboro. He was the fourth generation to operate the family’s Hereford ranch near Jermyn, which is still operating today.

He attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a master’s degree and doctorate in veterinary medicine. There he met Rochelle Noland; they married on June 11, 1977.

King practiced veterinary medicine in the Ft. Worth area for 16 years and ran his own practice, Kings Veterinary Services, for six of those years. He then worked for Upjohn Company in Colorado for eight years before joining Cactus Feeders in 2006.

He was a member of several professional organizations but was especially proud to be an honorary director of TSCRA, a board member of the Southwestern Exposition & Livestock Show in Ft. Worth, and a past member of the Texas State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.

King is survived by his wife, Rochelle; son Clint (Julie) King; daughter Mandy (Preston) Madden; grandchildren Eliza King, Carter Madden, and Cameron Madden; and sister Sherry (John) Peirce.

Memorials may be made to Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation, 1600 Gendy Street, Fort Worth, 76107; First United Methodist Church, 406 North Main Street, Jacksboro, 76458; or Cactus Cares Foundation, Attn: Scholarship, P.O. Box 3050, Amarillo, 79116.

Published in the September 2019 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine