Welcome to the Cross C Ranch! If you are looking for high quality Livestock then you’ve come to the right place. At Cross C Ranch we’ll give you the attention and personal service you have come to expect and enjoy. We offer the best in Registered/Unregistered Aberdeen/Moderator Cattle along with other Miniature Pets perfect for the downsizing lifestyle.

Don’t forget to take a tour thru the Mercantile, we offer Handcrafted & Homegrown Organic Sprays and oils that can be infused with your favorite smell to create a unique scent tailored made just for you.

We also offer a wide variety of rubs and seasonings along with Traditional Jams and Jellies some of our most popular are Mesquite Bean Jelly, Cactus Apple Jelly and Sweet Red Jalapeño Onion Jelly just to mention a few.