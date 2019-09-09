Crime Watches: Saddles, tack stolen in NEOK; Shredder stolen in North Texas

NE OKLAHOMA

TSCRA Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in northeastern Oklahoma, reports the theft of saddles and bridles from a trailer parked at the Tulsa Livestock sale barn on Sept. 5. Missing are Todd Sloane, Dale Martin and Corriente roping saddles, plus bridles and other tack. Stolen were:



A Todd Sloane trophy roping saddle with a 15-inch dark brown suede seat, conchos and saddle strings. This saddle has basket weave pattern tooling and has “2007″ tooled on the back jockey on the corners and “NHSRA Champion Team Roper Header” tooled on each fender.

A Dale Martin trophy roping saddle with a 13.5-inch light brown suede seat, floral pattern tooling and “OJRA” inside the outline of “OK” on the jockey area on each side. The saddle also has “ALL AROUND 1999 CHAMPION” tooled on the fenders with the 1999 in white numbers.

A Corriente brand roping saddle with a 14.5-inch dark brown suede seat with tooling in a circular pattern and basket weave and floral designs covering the saddle except for the fenders, which have a single circular basket weave and floral design in the lower portion on each side.

4-5 bridles: A brown leather band bridle with rawhide and hackamore bit with leather tie; A single-ear bridle with 3-piece bit and chain chin strap and shorter leather reins; A JR Cowhorse single-ear hair-on bridle; plus other assorted tack.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.

NORTH TEXAS

TSCRA Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports the theft of a 15-inch John Deere batwing shredder from a property near Cleburne in Johnson County. The serial number for the shredder is 1P0HX15EEEP042373. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Goodman at 817-309-5048 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.