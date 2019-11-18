Crime Watch: Yearling steers and heifers missing in E OK

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in eastern Oklahoma, reports 10 mixed steers and heifer yearlings missing from property near Stilwell in Adair County. The 10 steers and heifers weigh approximately 650 pounds, each, are mostly black and have white ear tags: heifers in the left ear, steers in the right ear. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.