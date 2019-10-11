Crime Watch: Heifers estray in East Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 In East Texas reports that a rancher in Central Heights, just north of Nacogdoches, had several replacement heifers escape on Oct. 7 due to aggressive dogs. Four heifers weighing 700 to 800 pounds, each, remain estray. All the heifers are branded with connected TW on the right hip and have numbered ear tags. These cattle are black but for one red with a motley face. Please report any sightings or information to Special Ranger Hand at 903-592-5252.

/ Crime Watch, Theft & Law

