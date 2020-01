Crime Watch: Gray mare missing in south Central Oklahoma

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports a missing gray 12 year old mare that was removed by a caretaker without the permission of the owner between December 2016 and the present. The animal is believed to be in the area near Rush Springs in Grady County, Oklahoma. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at 580-319-1757.