Crime Watch: Charolais bull missing in Gulf Coast region

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, District 24 in the Gulf Coast region, reports a bull missing from a property near Damon in western Brazoria County. The 3-year-old Charolais bull was last seen on Dec. 10 and has a 7UP brand on the left side and an A brand on the left hip. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at 361-782-5209.