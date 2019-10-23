Crime Watch: Cattle and ranch truck in OK; Trailer and cattle in TX

Oklahoma:

TSCRA Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in East Oklahoma, reports the following cases:

An army surplus ranch truck was stolen from a property near Muskogee sometime after Sept. 1, 2019. The 1993 American General deuce OD truck, VIN #502455, has a DewEze bale bed and one bale spear.

A red cow has been missing from a pasture in McCurtain County near Idadel since June 1, 2019. The 3-to-4-year old red cow has dark red hair on her head and down the middle of her back and a S quarter circle brand on the left side. She may have given birth to a calf since disappearing.

Four head of branded cattle are missing from a Delaware County pasture north of CR 395 on CR 396 in Jay. Missing since around Sept. 1, 2019, are 2 black cows with motley baldy markings, yellow year tags in each ear and a BB brand on the left hip; plus 2 black or red calves with motley-baldy markings weighing approximately 500 pounds, each and a JB brand on the left ribs.

Anyone with information on these or any other cases is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at (918) 342-0888.

TSCRA Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in south-Central Oklahoma, reports 17 head of cattle missing from a property in southwest Garvin County near Lindsay. Missing since Sept. 1, 2019, are seven head of black Gelbvieh or Gelbvieh cross cows aged 6 to 7 years old with eight 200-weight calves; one black Gelbvieh or Gelbvieh cross cow with an oval L brand on the left hip; and one black Gelbvieh or Gelbvieh cross cow with a triangle E brand. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Helmke at (580) 319-1757.

Texas:

TSCRA Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, District 24 in the Gulf Coast region, reports 20 white calves missing from a pasture in eastern Matagorda County near Bay City sometime after Oct. 10. The 20 white Charolais-cross steer calves weigh approximately 500 pounds, each, and have no brands or ear tags. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at (361) 782-5209.

TSCRA Special Ranger James Bennett, District 27 in South Texas, reports 17 head of black cows missing from a property near Encino between Star and Brooks County on FM 755. The 17 black Brangus cows were last seen in June and have a cursive M brand as seen here. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Bennett at (361) 350-6510.

TSCRA Special Ranger Joe Aguilar, Jr., District 29 in far South Texas, reports the theft of a trailer from a property in Raymondville in Willacy County. The Big Tex flatbed gooseneck trailer is a 40-foot tandem dual axle model with welded ramps, serial no. 16VPX162452374667, license no. DDTN43. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Aguilar at (956) 513-0297.