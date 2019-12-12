Crime Watch: Black heifer missing in East Texas, trailer and 4-wheeler stolen in West Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, District 14 in East Texas, reports a black heifer missing from a property in Navarro County near Retreat. The Angus-type heifer was last seen on Oct. 1, 2019, weighs approximately 225 pounds and has a rafter J brand on the right hip. This heifer was originally possibly estray and may now be stolen. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, 903-586-8733.

Special Ranger Joe Roberts, District 16 in West Texas, reports the theft of a trailer, Polaris four wheeler and tools from a Nolan County property on Dec. 6, 2019. Missing is a 6 by 10 single axle black trailer, 2009 Polaris Sportsman Touring 800 four wheeler, vin #4ADN76A39A53594, a battery charger and toolbox with miscellaneous tools. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Roberts at 325-669-1427.