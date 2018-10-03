Ranchers to Gather in Tulsa Area Oct. 9 and Oct. 10

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host two ranch gatherings in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area next week. The events will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018

Rogers County Building

416 S Brady St.

Claremore, OK 74017

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018

Creek County Fairgrounds

17808 OK-66

Kellyville, OK 74039

TSCRA Special Rangers John Cummings and Bart Perrier are slated to provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community, including a briefing on recent governmental activities that impact local ranchers and landowners.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

If planning to attend, TSCRA asks that you register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or (800) 242-7820, ext. 192.

TSCRA would like to thank Elanco, Livestock Nutrition Center and Nutrition Plus for sponsoring the events.

###

All members of the press are invited to attend. To arrange any one-on-one interviews before or during the event, please contact Jeremy Fuchs at (512) 469-0171 or jfuchs@tscra.org.