Cattlemen Announce Annual Convention Details

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) on Tuesday announced details of their annual Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo, to be held March 22-25, 2018 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The 2018 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo is the largest ranching event of the year in the Southwestern United States. It will feature programs and activities of interest to cattle raisers, landowners and the general public, with opportunities for everyone to participate.

“If you own land or livestock in Texas or the Southwest, the Cattle Raisers Convention is an excellent investment of your time,” said TSCRA President Richard Thorpe. “I am confident you will find opportunities to further your education, gain industry information, make useful business connections and have some fun.”

For cattle producers, professional development opportunities abound with practical education for beginner and advanced producers alike. This year’s School for Successful Ranching will offer learning sessions and live demonstrations on topics including cattle health, legal issues, range and pasture management and marketing. New for 2018 are two special workshops. The first, on Thursday evening, features in-depth livestock handling instruction from stockmanship and stewardship expert Curt Pate. On the following evening, the Ranch to Retail Workshop will showcase how beef carcasses are transformed into the retail cuts valued by consumers.

This year will feature the largest Expo in the history of the Cattle Raisers Convention with more than 250 booths offering a vast array of ranching supplies, services, jewelry, clothing, local food and more. For the first time ever, the Expo will also include an indoor shooting range, where attendees can test a wide selection of firearms.

Industry experts will also be on hand for a variety of information sessions on current issues that have a direct impact on cattle raisers, landowners and consumers. Included in these sessions will be updates on federal and state legislation, NAFTA and international trade, changing consumer preferences, and efforts to reform Texas’ eminent domain laws.

Much more is on the agenda, and registration is now open. Visit www.CattleRaisersConvention.com for more information and to register to attend. Discounts are available for early registrants.

The event is open to the news media. Please contact Jeremy Fuchs, TSCRA director of public affairs for more information on event registration for media. Additional high-resolution photos are also available upon request.

###