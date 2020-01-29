Cattle raisers statement on USMCA signing

Heading to the White House. Left to right:

G. Hughes Abell, TSCRA first vice president

Arthur Uhl, III, TSCRA second vice president

Robert McKnight, Jr., TSCRA president

Missy Bonds, TSCRA director

Colin Woodall, NCBA CEO

FORT WORTH, Texas — Wednesday, leaders from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association attended a ceremony at the White House during which President Trump signed the enacting legislation for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. In attendance from TSCRA were Robert McKnight, Jr., president, G. Hughes Abell, vice president, Arthur Uhl, III, second vice president and Missy Bonds, TSCRA director.

After the ceremony, McKnight issued the following statement:

“It was a tremendous honor to participate in the USMCA signing ceremony at the White House today. The large presence of cattlemen from across the country underscores just how vital this agreement is to our industry. Mexico and Canada are two of our most important trading partners, and preserving duty-free access to their consumers has been among our top priorities.

“It is clear that President Trump and everyone in his administration share that priority. They recognize the critical role American cattle producers play in our economy and everyday life, and I thank everyone involved for their hard work and perseverance.”

Background:

In 2018, beef exports to Mexico and Canada accounted for almost a quarter of the United States’ $8.3 billion in total beef exports. U.S. beef exports to Mexico accounted for a value of more than $1 billion. Exports to Canada reached almost $750 million.

Since duty-free access to Canada and Mexico began in 1994, U.S. beef exports to the two countries have increased by 750%.

Texas, which has more cattle than any other state in the nation, has greatly benefited from this duty-free access. In 2018, more than $357 million in Texas beef was sold Mexico, making preservation of free trade essential to Texas cattle producers.

