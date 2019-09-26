Cattle Raisers discuss policy in San Antonio

The first fuvll day of policy discussion at TSCRA’s Policy Meeting in San Antonio saw cattle raisers, friends and guests tackle the issues of the day by hearing from industry leaders. Topics on the agenda included the latest on trade agreements, international markets, sustainability, state agricultural crime and new and proposed animal health rules.

The day began with a talk about international trade with U. S. Trade Representative Gregg Doud. He gave details on the new U.S.-Japan agreement, where we are on the tariff fight with China, and a U.S.-Mexico-Canada deal. “I know things have been tough. But you only have one shot to get it right and if that takes another week, you’ve got to take it so you can get it right,” Doud said.

Additional morning sessions included a discussion on sustainability and resiliency with Dr. Bob Whitson, Bob McCan and Jim McAdams; Colonel Grahame Jones, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, talked about how TSCRA’s Special Rangers and the Game Wardens work together to protect ranchers; and Dr. Andy Schwartz, state veterinarian and executive director, Texas Animal Health Commission, gave an update on the animal health and disease situation in Texas. Peter Lake, Texas Water Development Board chairman, also gave attendees an overview of the latest Water Development Board activities.

State Rep. Pete Flores, District 19, spoke at Thursday’s luncheon on the importance of getting involved in the political process. “Facetime makes miracles,” he said, about political engagement. “The more we know your issues, the more effective for you can we be.”

Rounding out the afternoon sessions were National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) Kent Bacus, who gave a trade outlook and an update on the United States, Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA). About the agreement with Japan, Bacus said they were already our top export market in volume and value, even with 38.5% tariff. “With the new agreement we’ll be on a level playing field,” he said.

Rick Parker, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, also talked about property tax changes from the 86th Texas legislative session.

The evening social event was a dinner and reception at the Briscoe Western Art Museum.

The conference will wrap up on Friday at 8:00 a.m. with a final business meeting and discussion of policy.

