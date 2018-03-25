Cattle Raisers Convention Brings Record Attendance, Leadership Changes

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2018 Cattle Raisers Convention wrapped up today at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Attendees from across the state and country gathered to hear industry experts, engage in educational opportunities, connect with other ranchers and browse an enormous trade exposition featuring the latest and greatest products available to cattle raisers.

The Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo is the largest ranching event of the year in the Southwestern United States. This year’s convention had more than 4,700 people in attendance, a new record for the 141-year-old event.

The event featured programs and activities of interest to cattle raisers, landowners and the general public, with opportunities for everyone to participate.

“If you own land or livestock in Texas or the Southwest, the Cattle Raisers Convention is an excellent investment of your time,” said TSCRA outgoing president Richard Thorpe. “The event offers opportunities to further your education, gain industry information, make useful business connections and have some fun.”

In addition to the trade show, the renowned School for Successful Ranching provided producers an opportunity to gain valuable knowledge from industry experts. Numerous informational sessions were also included throughout the event. Among the highlights were the Washington, D.C. issues update, which was opened by Congressman Steve Scalise and Roger Williams. “Give everyone a shot at the American dream, that’s what we’re working for” said Whip Scalise in his remarks. The opening session was keynoted by Congressman Mike Conaway, who challenged attendees to continue to “be the keepers of the republic.”

The closing general session concluded the 2018 Convention and Expo on Sunday, March 25, 2018. That session featured Nick Adams, author of Retaking America: Crushing Political Correctness, who believes that we have the cure for political correctness.

Also, at the convention, TSCRA announced a change in the officers within the board of directors. Following the closing session, current president Richard Thorpe, of Winters, Texas, will rotate off the officer team after serving as an officer for six years, two of those as president. Robert McKnight, Jr. of Fort Davis, Texas, was elected president and Hughes Abell of Austin, Texas, was elected first vice president. Arthur Uhl of San Antonio, was elected to become the second vice president.

“TSCRA has played a critical role in preserving the strength and stability of the Texas cattle industry and the property rights of landowners for the past 141 years,” said Thorpe. “It is a great honor to have served as president of this great organization and I know I leave the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association in very capable hands.”

“Richard has continually exhibited tremendous passion, dedication and commitment to TSCRA, and more importantly, to the cattle raisers and landowners of Texas, Oklahoma and beyond” said TSCRA incoming president Robert McKnight, Jr. “On behalf of the entire TSCRA board of directors and membership, I would like to sincerely thank Richard Thorpe for his service to the association.”

New Executive Committee members, directors and honorary directors were also selected.

New Executive Committee members are: Stephen Diebel of Victoria, George Harrison of Bay City, and Heath Hemphill of Coleman.

New directors are: Cody Fry of Armstrong, D.A. “Day” Harral of Fort Stockton, James Oliver of Ozona, Gilly Riojas of Hebronville and Jessica Tate of Marfa.

New honorary directors are: Nixon Dillard of Pleasanton, Tom Moorhouse of Benjamin, Rick Peebles of Baytown and M.R. “Mike” Wirtz of Brenham.

###