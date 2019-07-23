Free Beef Quality Assurance Training Offered in Mineola

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to invite beef producers to attend free training to help them raise consumer confidence by offering proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every segment of the beef industry. The Texas Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Mineola Civic Center in Mineola, Texas.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will include a complimentary lunch.

The Texas BQA program will cover beef quality assurance principles, record keeping, environmental stewardship and proper management practices associated with genetic selection, cattle handling, culling, vaccination, medicinal treatment and other important topics.

If planning to attend, please register by calling (800) 242-7820 x192, or visiting www.texasbeefquality.com.

The Mineola Civic Center is at 1150 N. Newsom Street, Mineola, TX 75773.

The Texas BQA program is a collaborative effort of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Beef Council and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

