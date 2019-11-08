Attend a landowner workshop Nov. 14 in Alpine

The Greater Big Bend region is projected to face new impacts from energy development in the upcoming years. The Texas Agricultural Land Trust (TALT) is offering a seminar to provide information, strategies and tools for local landowners who hope to minimize the impact of that development. Join informative speakers on topics covering minimizing landscape impact, enforcing contracts, maintaining good stewardship of the lands, and more, on this free workshop Nov. 14 at the Espino Conference Center in Alpine. Read more…