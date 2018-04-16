Arthur G. Uhl, III, Second Vice President and Secretary/Treasurer

Arthur Uhl is active in management of Powell Ranch Partners and Ft. McKavett Outfitters, family ranching and hunting operations based in San Angelo, Texas.

The Powell Family Ranches raise registered and commercial Hereford and Angus cattle, Rambouillet sheep and Angora goats in the Sutton and Schleicher county areas.

Uhl is also an attorney and principal in the law firm of Uhl, Fitzsimons & Jewett, PLLC based in San Antonio.

He was born December 11, 1958, in San Antonio, to Elise Groos and Arthur G. Uhl Jr. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, with honors, from The University of Texas at Austin in 1981, and his law degree from The University of Texas School of Law in 1984.

He has served as chairman of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Tax and Credit Committee, and serves as director and chairman of the TSCRA Legislative and Tax Committee and as a director of the Texas Wildlife Association.

Uhl is married to the former Lorrie Powell. They have three children: James Gustav, Victoria Elisabeth and Scott Arthur Uhl.