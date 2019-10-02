Area ranchers to gather in Pawhuska Oct. 8

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Mercantile Event Center in Pawhuska, Okla. The event will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

TSCRA Special Ranger Bart Perrier is slated to provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

If planning to attend, TSCRA asks that you register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or (800) 242-7820, ext. 192.

The Mercantile Event Center is at 540 Kihekah Avenue, Pawhuska, OK 74056.

TSCRA would like to thank Elanco, Nutrition Plus, Livestock Nutrition Center and Neogen by GeneSeek for sponsoring the event.

###

All members of the press are invited to attend. To arrange any one-on-one interviews before or during the event, please contact Jeremy Fuchs at (512) 469-0171 or jfuchs@tscra.org.

/ Events, News Releases

Share the Post

Related Posts

10 family fishing ideas for spring break in Texas
US Drought Monitor and Summary, April 2, 2019
What’s Behind That Recommendation to Reduce Red Meat? (Editorial)
Texas Hay Market Summary, Aug. 30, 2019
Hormones in beef:  Myth vs. fact
Be careful with sorghums this time of year
TSSWCB receives $5.2 million grant to address flood control dams
TDA Market Recap, Aug. 29, 2017
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]