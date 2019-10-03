Area ranchers to gather in Ardmore Oct. 10

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Legacy Event Center in Ardmore, Okla. The event will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

TSCRA Special Ranger Derek Helmke is slated to provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

If planning to attend, TSCRA asks that you register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or (800) 242-7820, ext. 192.

The Legacy Event Center is at 309 E. Main Street, Ardmore, OK 73401.

TSCRA would like to thank Elanco, Nutrition Plus, United Ag and Turf, Livestock Nutrition Center, Westway Feed Products and Neogen by GeneSeek for sponsoring the event.

