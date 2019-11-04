Andrew “Andy” Acker Sugg Jr., a Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers member and lifelong rancher, died Sept. 10, 2019. He was born Oct. 16, 1925, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Andrew “Acker” Sugg Sr. and Sammie Bess Sugg.

Sugg served in the Army Air Corps as a radio operator from 1943 to 1946. Following his service, he attended Pomona College in California and graduated with a degree in economics. He began ranching full time in 1949.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Mary Sheard Sugg, his parents and a sister, Sammie June Sugg. Survivors include daughters Susan Lanz, Santee, Calif.; Debbie Sugg, Carlsbad, Calif.; Nancy Mickel, Pismo Beach, Calif.; Robin Sugg, San Angelo; two inherited daughters; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905, preferably designated for MS research.

Published in the November 2019 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine