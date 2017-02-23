Local Ranching Event Scheduled for March 1 in Muleshoe

Feb. 23, 2017

FORT WORTH — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Wednesday, March 1 at the Desert Rose in Muleshoe, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Dean Bohannon will provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. TSCRA staff will also update cattle raisers on eminent domain reform efforts being pursued during the 2017 legislative session. Attendees will be briefed on other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Desert Rose is located at 1584 U.S. Highway 84, Muleshoe, Texas 79347. To get there from Muleshoe, head north on U.S. Highway 84/70 and watch for TSCRA signs.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco Animal Health and Capital Farm Credit.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

