5 Things to Know About the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo
We’ve got five things you should know about the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo:
- It pays to sign up early. Attendees can save $100 on our best value, full registration, by registering by Feb. 21. Standard prices go into effect on Feb. 22 and continue through March 20. After that, attendees will pay the on-site price. These deadlines apply to all day passes, too.
- You will make your hotel reservation during the registration process on cattleraisersconvention.com. You’ll have the choice of our four host hotels, but some will book faster than others. This is another great reason to register early — you’ll get your pick of rooms. The cut off for booking a room in our discounted block is Feb. 21.
- Looking for answers to your ranching questions? We’ve got them. This year’s School for Successful Ranching features 30 hours of continuing education from the industry’s most-sought-after speakers.
- There are fun options for kids, too! From the Youth Contests to Cow Camp (ages 5 to 10) to the Youth Range Workshops (ages 11 to 15), this is a family-friendly event.
- This year’s schedule has been condensed. You’ll get out of Fort Worth a few hours earlier on Sunday. This is one of the many improvements we’ve made for 2020 based on feedback from our members.
For more info and to register go to http://cattleraisersconvention.com/