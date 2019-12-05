President George W. Bush to Headline Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

Attendees at the 2020 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo will hear a familiar voice at the annual event — that of President George W. Bush.

He’s spoken all over the world, in the U.S. Capitol and even from an aircraft carrier, but next March, the 43rd President of the United States and Founder of the George W. Bush Presidential Center will address a group of cattle raisers in Fort Worth.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Robert E. McKnight said the officers and leadership are honored that President Bush will join us at the 2020 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo.

“Without a doubt, TSCRA is great because of its membership,” said the rancher from Fort Davis, Texas. “Our strength comes from the collaboration and hard work of cattlemen and women from all over the country. I think having President Bush as this year’s special guest will be a memorable experience for TSCRA members and we are humbled to have the opportunity to host him at our annual convention.”

He said members should be proud of their organization.

“It means a lot,” McKnight said, “that President Bush would take time out of his busy schedule to come join us.”

George W. Bush served as 43rd President of the United States of America from 2001-2009. As Commander in Chief, President Bush worked to expand freedom, opportunity, and security at home and abroad. At home, he championed the No Child Left Behind Act to raise standards in schools and cut taxes for every federal income taxpayer, restoring economic growth and launching an unprecedented 52 straight months of job creation. The Bush Administration also negotiated new free trade agreements, worked with Congress to pass landmark healthcare reforms, and instituted robust environmental protections. Following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, President Bush responded with a comprehensive strategy to protect the American people. Under his leadership, the United States built global coalitions to remove violent regimes in Afghanistan and Iraq that threatened America and provided unprecedented support for young democracies and dissidents around the world. President Bush also launched global HIV/AIDS and malaria initiatives that have saved millions of lives, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Prior to serving as President, he was the 46th Governor of Texas from 1995-2000.

After the Presidency, President Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush founded the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. The Bush Center is home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the George W. Bush Institute, a nonpartisan public policy and leadership development center that engages communities across the United States and around the world by developing leaders, advancing policy, and taking action to solve today’s most pressing challenges.

President Bush is the author of three bestselling books: Decision Points (2010), 41: A Portrait of My Father (2014), and Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors (2017). He and Laura are the parents of twin daughters: Barbara, married to Craig Coyne, and Jenna, married to Henry Hager. The Bushes also are the proud grandparents of Margaret Laura “Mila,” Poppy Louise, and Henry “Hal” Hager.

The Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo will be held March 27-29 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Registration will open Jan. 2 at cattleraisersconvention.com.