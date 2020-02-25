USDA and USTR announce progress on US-China phase one agreement actions

Source: www.usda.gov

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced on Feb. 25 that China has taken numerous actions to begin implementing its agriculture-related commitments under the landmark U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement on schedule. The agreement entered into force on Feb. 14, 2020.

These actions include:

In addition, China has begun announcing tariff exclusions for imports of U.S. agricultural products subject to its retaliatory tariffs (Tariff Exclusion Process Announcement), and it announced a reduction in retaliatory tariff rates on certain U.S. agricultural goods (Tariff Rate Adjustment Announcement). These types of actions will facilitate China’s progress toward meeting its Phase One purchase commitments.