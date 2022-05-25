TSCRA Talk Episode 29: Crisis at the border – a first-hand view

In episode 29 of TSCRA Talk, Brent Smith, Kinney County Attorney and third-generation rancher, joins host, Kristen Brown, to share his experience both personally and professionally with the crises on the border.

Smith describes the current state in the county as an active invasion with the high-speed smuggling cases, bailouts and helicopters flying day and night trying to apprehend illegal immigrants. He notes that the border patrol’s report for the month of April included 234,000 apprehensions which is estimated to be only 10-12% of the total people who crossed the border.

Everyday life of the area ranchers has drastically changed he says as trespassing is a daily occurrence, which means the ranchers must check fence constantly as well as ensure their livestock water has not been vandalized. Additionally, hunting leases have been impacted by the foot traffic and the lack of safety on the ranches.

As a solution to the current problem, Smith encourages that Governor Abbott evoke the power of article 1 in the constitution which provides governors the power to protect their own borders when the federal government fails to do so; doing so would force all entries to go through a port as is supposed to be done. Smith shares, “It’s like Texas is on the operating table with a gunshot wound and we are trying to put bandaids on it, and we are bleeding out.”