Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Crime watch: Black Brahman bull missing in Panola County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a black Brahman bull missing from a property on Panola County Road 436 near Tenaha. The 4-year-old bull weighs approximately 2,000 pounds and has no brands. The bull was last seen June 15, 2026. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

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