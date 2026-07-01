Crime watch: Calves stolen in Burleson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports 12 show calves stolen from a property near the intersection of FM 1361 and County Road 439 in Burleson County. The missing cattle include 11 black calves and one red calf, consisting of seven heifers and five bulls weighing approximately 150 to 500 pounds. All have red ear tags, with the heifers tagged in the left ear and the bulls tagged in the right ear.

The calves were stolen June 25 between 9:30 and 11 p.m. after suspects cut the lock on the pasture gate. The gate was left open, and cows from the pasture were later found on FM 1361. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible or the recovery of the calves. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Murchison at 512-705-3226 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.