TSCRA shares year of progress with members in first-ever annual report 

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 15, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing the association’s work on behalf of its members. The first-ever annual report was unveiled this past weekend during the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo in Fort Worth, the association’s largest annual gathering of cattle raisers, landowners and wildlife enthusiasts.

“The work of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association speaks for itself, but it’s certainly impressive to see what the association achieves on behalf of its members throughout the year,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “I’m proud of our accomplishments that are making a real difference for landowners, cattle raisers, and the future of this industry.”

Key highlights from the report include:

2,500 new members joined Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association in 2024, contributing to a total of 28,000 active members.

$7 million in stolen property recovered through investigations led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers.

Launch of the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program, supporting the next generation of beef industry entrepreneurs.

$2.9 million raised for wildfire relief efforts through the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund, distributed to ranchers and 50 volunteer fire departments impacted by 2024 wildfires.

99.92% success rate for 139 endorsed candidates through the Cattle Raisers PAC.

A digital version of the report is available to the public online here.

