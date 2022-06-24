TSCRA member to lead Texas Auctioneer Association as President

The membership of the Texas Auctioneer Association (TAA) elected Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association member, Troy Robinett as their president for the coming year. The election was held at the recent convention in Frisco, Texas.

Robinett has served on the TAA Board for eight years and was a co-founder of the TAA sponsored Lone Star Open Bid Calling Contest, the highest paying auctioneer contest in the U.S. He and his wife, Amelia and their two sons reside in Decatur, Texas.

A first-generation auctioneer, Robinett calls cattle sales, equipment sales and benefit events throughout the United States. He was named the 2014 Texas State Champion Auctioneer. He is a 2009 graduate of the Missouri Auction School and the Benefit Auction Specialist Course. He is president of Robinett Auction Services, an auction company focused on registered bull and production sales and commercial replacement female sales.

“The TAA has played an important role in my development as an auctioneer. I have been able to grow my business through the continuing education programs, by networking with other successful auctioneers and establishing mentor relationships. My career has been influenced greatly by TAA and its members. I’m honored to serve in this position and have the opportunity to contribute and lead the organization,” he said.

Since 1956, the TAA has been actively promoting and enhancing the auction method of marketing. Today, the association serves its diverse membership by involvement in legislative issues to protect the auction industry, by offering extensive educational training and promoting the value of price discovery through auctions.

“I look forward to working for our membership as president and exploring ways we can continue to help our members grow their businesses and provide support to them. I’m honored to serve my peers and to give back to the association,” said Robinett.

He will be joined in leading the 65-year-old association with Jarod Hamm as president-elect; Doug Bradford, first vice president; Trey Galloway, second vice president; and Montie Davis, secretary/treasurer.

For more information on the TAA visit www.texasauctioneers.org.

